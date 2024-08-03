5 Atlanta Falcons trending up with latest camp performance
By Nick Halden
3. Michael Penix Jr.
One can both be frustrated with Atlanta's decision to draft Penix and excited about how the rookie has looked thus far. The two aren't mutually exclusive, reasons for the frustration with the move have been well covered. However, Penix is going to silence much of this if he continues to look as solid as he has early on.
With that said, there is also a bit of a downside to the rookie playing so well. You open up Cousins to questions if there are any mistakes or struggles and invite questions as to why you needed to sign the veteran if Penix appears this close.
Regardless of Atlanta's questionable quarterback management Penix is exciting to watch. The rookie has already made throws that Desmond Ridder or Marcus Mariota simply couldn't. All of the ability is there and the reasons Atlanta fell in love are clear.
Camp and preseason reps are hard to judge but early returns are exciting enough to believe Atlanta got something right. Penix has taken steps forward quicker than expected and looks the part of a young developing franchise quarterback. All eyes will be on the rookie through the remainder of camp and heading into the preseason.