5 Atlanta Falcons trending up with latest camp performance
By Nick Halden
4. Drake London
All the excuses have been made for Kyle Pitts and in truth they are more than fair. Pitts dealt with two objectively awful quarterbacks in a lifeless offense. Add in a Chicago Bears defender diving into his knee and the reasons for Pitts' fall off after his rookie year are all explainable.
With that said, most of the same excuses apply to Drake London. However, the Atlanta receiver still put up great numbers and made a handful of plays showing you what his ceiling could be. London with an upgrade at quarterback and offensive play caller is going to be a problem for the rest of the league.
His ability to go over the top of defenders and sacrifice his body for the catch is something Kirk Cousins is going to take advantage of. Already you can see a building chemistry adding to the excitement around this offense.
While camp reps are far from meaningful it has been exciting to see London getting to work with far more capable pieces. If there is one player who is locked in to have a breakout season in 2024 it is Drake London.