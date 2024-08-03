5 Atlanta Falcons trending up with latest camp performance
By Nick Halden
5. Kirk Cousins
Atlanta's offensive leader hasn't been perfect and there are still hurdles to be cleared. However, the first week plus of camp has shown just how much this team has been held back by the quarterback position. If Arthur Smith had Kirk Cousins last year the Falcons don't have a new head coach.
After a year of Desmond Ridder, the Falcons' veteran leader appears to be among the league's elite in comparison. Atlanta's offensive energy and leadership are changed for the better even with the presence of Penix looming.
Cousins has done an impressive job of handling any potential quarterback issues and looks far healthier than many expected. While the preseason still seems unlikely it seems locked in that Cousins will be the week one starter.
Considering it was week eight when the veteran tore his Achilles last season it is great news for the Falcons. Aside from the great health news Cousins has been sharp for much of camp and is building chemistry with the team's best weapons.
While the defensive concerns remain, this team appears to be a real playoff contender. This is due to the addition of Cousins and a great group of weapons that has the potential to be a top-five offense.