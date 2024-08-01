5 Atlanta Falcons veterans facing an uphill battle to make final roster
By Nick Halden
1. Taylor Heinicke
Last year's quarterback rule changes left Taylor's future a bit murky. In seasons past it would be a clear cut with the team moving forward with backup Michael Penix Jr. and starter Kirk Cousins. However, the rule change allows for a team to carry a third quarterback who doesn't count as an active roster spot.
This means that every team in the league since last season should be expected to carry three quarterbacks. It is a response to the Eagles/49ers NFC Championship game that forced Christian McCaffrey to play quarterback.
With all of this in mind, it is completely on the table Atlanta opts to keep all three quarterbacks. However, if Heinicke is going to be the third option it wouldn't be surprising to see the team allow him to move on. The veteran quarterback is a low-end starter or a great backup.
A team that deals with an injury can at least offer Heinicke the chance to be the primary backup. If Taylor is unable to beat out Penix for the role it could be a good move for both sides to move on. Heinicke would be a great third option, however, if he were willing to accept the role.