5 Atlanta Falcons veterans facing an uphill battle to make final roster
By Nick Halden
2. Eddie Goldman
This is the third Atlanta Falcons camp that Eddie Goldman has been a part of. The veteran is yet to make one roster walking away before the season kicked off each time. Goldman's presence is greatly valued. Evidenced by the fact Atlanta keeps bringing him back despite walking away from the team twice.
Suggesting whatever the reasoning for Goldman's departure is known and respected within the building. It isn't appropriate to speculate but from the outside the fact they continue to bring the veteran back speaks loudly.
With that said, it is going to be an uphill battle for the defensive lineman to make the final roster. The Falcons spent a great deal of time adding to their defensive line and have two starters firmly locked in. Add in the fact Goldman hasn't played in meaningful game action in well over two years and it is going to be difficult to make the roster even if the veteran sticks around this time.
Goldman would be another great veteran leader to have defensively but this only carries so much weight with David Onyemata and Grady Jarrett already setting the tone. The veteran is a player to keep a close eye on as camp continues.