5 Atlanta Falcons veterans facing an uphill battle to make final roster
By Nick Halden
5. Kevin King
The last time that Kevin King started an NFL game Matt Ryan was still in Atlanta and Tom Brady ruled over the NFC South. It has been three years since King was a part of an NFL roster and played a contributing role. The 2021 Packers was the last time King had a contributing role and due to Atlanta's lack of depth, he has been given a second chance.
This league is impossible competitive to step away for two years and return and make a roster isn't an easy path. Despite Atlanta's secondary concerns, King is going up against players who have seen live reps far more often in the last three years.
King's path to making the roster is aided by his coaching staff connections and past production. However, it is still going to be a very difficult path. King is going to have to clearly outplay younger players who could have more upside.
With King's age and tape, it is clear what his ceiling is in this league. If the competition is close with a younger less proven player why wouldn't Atlanta take the gamble? It is possible King makes the final roster but the path is far from easy.