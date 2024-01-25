5 Atlanta Falcons who could be cap casualties this offseason
Five players the Atlanta Falcons could cut ties with this offseason to save money
2. Mike Hughes - CB
Mike Hughes took over as the slot cornerback later in the year for the Atlanta Falcons. He played pretty well but it might not save him from being released one year into his two-year deal.
Releasing Hughes would save the Falcons $3.1 million in cap space and incur a $750,000 dead cap hit. If the new staff don't plan on using the former first-round pick then they will wave goodbye.
1. Taylor Heinicke - QB
Let's be honest here, Taylor Heinicke isn't going to make it much longer. The veteran quarterback did not play well and there is little reason to justify him staying on the roster.
Releasing him would save $6.5 million with a $2 million dead cap hit.
A new coaching staff is going to prefer remaking the quarterback room and that does not bode well for Heinicke.