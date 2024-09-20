5 Atlanta Falcons who deserve credit for exhilarating comeback road win
By Nick Halden
1. Zac Robinson
The Atlanta Falcons OC was far from perfect but there is no denying the leap forward in calling this past Monday night. A lot of what Zac Robinson did well revolved around the run game and designing plays for both Tyler Allgeier and Bijan Robinson. He established the run early in the game and allowed Kirk Cousins time to find his footing and gain confidence.
A large part of the frustration in the game against the Steelers was the fact it was so far from the offseason messaging. The idea was that in this offense everyone would eat and each of Atlanta's star players would finally have a chance to contribute.
This mistake was quickly adjusted in Week 2 with McCloud, London, Pitts, Allgeier, Robinson, and Mooney each making key contributions that led to the Atlanta victory. If there is one complaint with Robinson it is the inability to call the right plays to take advantage of continual early scoring chances.
The Falcons could have easily scored 30-40 points in this game if they were able to take advantage of their drives and the Eagles' miscues. Still work to be done for the Falcons' rookie OC but an exciting step.