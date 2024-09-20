5 Atlanta Falcons who deserve credit for exhilarating comeback road win
By Nick Halden
2. Kirk Cousins
Kirk Cousins' quiet leadership and giving credit to others after the win speaks volumes about who he is as a teammate and person. After years of pundits and weeks of Atlanta fans putting the veteran under pressure, he had every right for a moment to point out just how wrong everyone was.
From the panels picking the Eagles to win across the board to Atlanta fans calling for Penix this was the ultimate answer. As always Cousins took the high road and credited his team and offense for the complete win.
You have to believe there is a part of Cousins that wants to clap back at all the prime-time narratives he has dealt with throughout his career. The closest we have gotten is in the Netflix docu-series where Cousins admits to hearing the noise.
Kirk will have to take quiet satisfaction in proving not only much of the sports media wrong but Atlanta Falcons fans as well. In the final drive of the game Cousins was perfect not missing a pass with the only incompletion being on a play that was borderline interference. There should be no more questions about who Atlanta's starter is moving forward.