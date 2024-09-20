5 Atlanta Falcons who deserve credit for exhilarating comeback road win
By Nick Halden
3. Drake London
While it is the game-winning touchdown catch everyone will remember this game was so much better than that one play. London lived up to expectations in the biggest moment and caught a perfect touchdown pass from Cousins. However, equally impressive was Drake's effort and focus in this game. Despite not getting the ball consistently early on London stayed in the moment and found ways to contribute.
Watching back Monday night's game one thing that stands out offensively is how bought in London is blocking. His effort bought the Falcons extra yardage more than once and made life far tougher on a struggling Philly secondary. It is hard not to feel great for a receiver who has spent the last two seasons attempting to catch passes from Desmond Ridder and Marcus Mariota.
With that said, it is only fair to point out the two mistakes that London made in this game that could have been the difference. The first was running his route short of the stick on a key 3rd down that put the game back into the hands of the Eagles. The second was the obvious celebration penalty before Atlanta had taken back the lead. Both easily cleaned up for a player with London's heart and talent.