5 Atlanta Falcons who deserve credit for exhilarating comeback road win
By Nick Halden
4. Nick Sirianni
At least for this week, the Philly head coach is an honorary Atlanta Falcon. Watching the coach celebrate and front run was extremely frustrating and in the end completely hilarious. It isn't the first time the Eagles head coach has been animated or celebrating on the sideline before the game is locked away.
This game was the Eagles to win after the Falcons turned the ball over on downs. The head coach declined a penalty that would have given the Eagles and first down and allowed the Falcons to stop the clock three straight downs if they could do the impossible and stop the run.
Only the coach would decide three plays later to put the ball in the air and stop the clock. Yes, Saquon Barkley dropped the ball, but he never should have been put in that position. The Philly head coach was Atlanta's MVP after they gave away their chance at taking control of the game.
Give the Falcons and Kirk Cousins credit for being able to take advantage of being in a position they never should have been in. The Eagles head coach is going to have to wear this one for quite some time.