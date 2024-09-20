5 Atlanta Falcons who deserve credit for exhilarating comeback road win
By Nick Halden
5. Jessie Bates
If there was one problem with the Atlanta Falcons' final drive it was leaving 34 seconds on the clock. Starting at the 30 the Eagles only needed 30-40 yards to attempt a game-winning field goal. With 34 seconds and two timeouts in their pocket, the game wasn't over.
Add in Atlanta's history of blowing leads and there was every reason to believe the Eagles still had a chance to win this game. A first down throw put the Eagles past the 40 and added reason to believe they could still pull this game from the fire.
The next play Jessie Bates perfectly timed a Jalen Hurts pass and picked it off to allow the Falcons to take a knee and end the game. Bates made a play earlier in the game to save the Falcons four points knocking a touchdown out of the grasp of the Philly receiver.
Rarely is a top-of-the-market contract and steal but that has been the case with Bates. If anything the safety has been underpaid. Dating back to last season Bates has a history of finding a way to come up clutch.