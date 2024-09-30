5 Atlanta Falcons who deserve credit in ugly NFC South win over Saints
By Nick Halden
1. Darnell Mooney
Mooney was the Atlanta Falcons' second-leading receiver behind Drake London. If the Atlanta OC didn't insist on throwing Mooney predictable screens for negative yardage, Mooney likely would have been Atlanta's leading receiver on the day. Give the veteran credit for not only being consistent amid chaos but also having the biggest moment of the afternoon for Atlanta.
After the Saints took the lead Kirk Cousins dropped back and put the game in Mooney's hand. The receiver fought through the contact and was very close to making what would prove to be the game-winning play. Mooney was tackled around the neck and two flags flew to signal the DPI call Atlanta deserved a week ago.
The Falcons wouldn't move the ball any further but Mooney was the reason Koo had a chance to make that play. The trust that Kirk Cousins has shown in the receiver already has kept the Atlanta season alive. Both against the Eagles and Saints, Cousins put his trust in the receiver in big spots and Mooney delivered. If not for an overthrown ball a few minutes later Mooney again was open for a touchdown that would have won the game. Mooney has been worth every penny for the Falcons thus far.