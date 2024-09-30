5 Atlanta Falcons who deserve credit in ugly NFC South win over Saints
By Nick Halden
5. Younghoe Koo
The Atlanta Falcons kicker is as great as any player at his position in the league. The one knock on Koo had been his questionable depth and whether or not the kicker's range might improve. His kicking percentage remains among the league's top five not just among active kickers but in league history.
Koo not only is now one of the most accurate kickers in the league but has proven concerns about his range to be inaccurate. Matching his career high earlier in the game Koo would hit on a 58-yard game-winner to set a new career high and continue to establish himself as one of the best in the league.
Atlanta is Koo's career-high kick being missed away from falling to 1-3 and facing the fact their season might be over. Koo bought this offense another week to figure out what has gone wrong for Zac Robinson and Kirk Cousins. Outside of Koo the biggest issue for the team is a lack of identity. What does this team want to be offensively? We are four weeks into the season and there is still no idea what the goal or focus is for the struggling unit. The one part of the offense that is reliable as always is Younghoe Koo.