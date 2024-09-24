5 Atlanta Falcons who deserve the most heat after heartbreaking loss to Chiefs
By Nick Halden
1. Terry Fontenot
The Atlanta Falcons GM may not have taken the field on Sunday night, however, neither did his 2024 draft class. This was as bad of a miss as you can have with the majority of your class inactive and your first-round pick sitting on the bench for at least the next two years.
Fontenot has had more misses than hits in his draft history but no class appears to be as complete of a miss as this one. There isn't one Atlanta Falcons rookie who is making an impact and that speaks to organizational failure.
It is hard to imagine if the Falcons don't have a first-round edge or defender on the field it wouldn't have upped their chances at least a bit. What if they had followed the path of the Jets and used their picks to reinforce a now banged-up offensive line? No matter the path Fontenot and the front office chose it would only be an improvement over their actual decision-making.
Unless the Falcons become contenders it is hard to see how Fontenot isn't on the hot seat based on his drafting history and a historically bad 2024 class that is yet to take the field.