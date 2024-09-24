5 Atlanta Falcons who deserve the most heat after heartbreaking loss to Chiefs
By Nick Halden
2. Bijan Robinson
Yes, Bijan Robinson was asked about the game-ending play and opted to be honest. Letting the world know that it was Kirk Cousins that checked to the play. While this appears to be a shot at the veteran quarterback in some ways in the context of the explanation it isn't a problem. However, the Atlanta back should be less focused on explaining the play and more on his own failure.
Robinson was expected to be a generational prospect at the position and is yet to prove he can deliver in the biggest moments. In a game, the Falcons were desperate to run the ball the Atlanta back managed only 1.9-yards per carry and in the biggest moment came up small.
Yes, Zac Robinson and Kirk Cousins didn't set him up for success but if you're THE guy you find a way to make that play and at least a handful of positive moments on the night. Instead, Robinson's most memorable moments were the failed 4th down and opting to throw heat toward the Atlanta Falcons quarterback. Not a great night for Robinson and for further proof perhaps Atlanta has put too high of expectations on the back.