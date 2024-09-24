5 Atlanta Falcons who deserve the most heat after heartbreaking loss to Chiefs
By Nick Halden
3. Zac Robinson
Let's be fair to Robinson and the Atlanta Falcons offense here before we point out the obvious. Robinson and the offense put up 14 quick points and looked great before Kaleb McGary and Drew Dalman both went down. Give the OC credit for adjusting and still being able to move the ball late in the game.
With that said, it is Robinson who deserves heat for Atlanta's late failure and not Kirk Cousins. Yes, Cousins checked out of whatever initial play Robinson had called but this means that an outside run to Robinson with Allgeier leading the way was viewed as their first or second best option in the game's biggest moment.
Sometimes rookie playcallers attempt to outthink the room and ignore the obvious and that is the case here. Cousins should have been given two plays a quarterback sneak or a handoff to Allgeier to run straight up the middle. No excuses here for a mistake that cost Atlanta a chance to win this game.
You can point to the play working against Pittsburgh, but this ignores what Atlanta had watched the entire night. You weren't running the ball to the outside of this defense. Robinson didn't learn this lesson and it cost Atlanta a chance at a win.