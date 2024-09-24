5 Atlanta Falcons who deserve the most heat after heartbreaking loss to Chiefs
By Nick Halden
4. Lorenzo Carter
As difficult as it is to point out the former Georgia Bulldog simply isn't getting the job done. If you can't contain the quarterback and run game, why are you on the field? This is Carter's only value as an edge rusher. It has already been well established that Carter isn't capable of getting to the quarterback. Anytime Carter does manage to get a sack it is a shock and counted as surprise production.
At what point do the Falcons look at this and realize they have to make a change? The problem is their second option is hardly any better. Arnold Ebiketie can at least get to the quarterback or in position to blow up a play but there are questions about his ability to finish.
Neither player has given Atlanta faith they are capable of handling a starting position on their own. Thus Atlanta is left with a rotation that shouldn't be on the field. Free agency and the trade market should both be explored for upgrades. With the issues Atlanta has dealt with on offense sitting at 1-2 on the season, you have to attempt to improve.