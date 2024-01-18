5 Atlanta Falcons who robbed the team blind in 2023
These five players played the Atlanta Falcons in 2023 with their poor performances
3. Van Jefferson - WR
Van Jefferson came to the Atlanta Falcons via a trade with the Los Angeles Rams. The receiver had a couple of nice seasons in the past but had struggled as of recently.
Many believed his struggles had more to do with him being in a crowded receiver room in L.A. Turns out, that was not the case. Jefferson was awful for the Falcons but continued to get many snaps each game.
Whether it was dropping the ball, being on the wrong page with the quarterback, or not blocking, Jefferson was not good.
What the Falcons traded back from the sixth round to the seventh round in next year's draft and even that seems like way too much for Jefferson in hindsight.