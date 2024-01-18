5 Atlanta Falcons who robbed the team blind in 2023
These five players played the Atlanta Falcons in 2023 with their poor performances
2. The quarterbacks
There isn't much good that you can point to at the quarterback position for the Atlanta Falcons. Desmond Ridder had a couple of nice games and Taylor Heinicke played well in one game, but outside of that, it was depressing.
Turnovers are something you cannot have as an offense and each quarterback for the Falcons struggled to keep the ball with the offense—Ridder particularly.
Even when Logan Woodside came in for the last handful of snaps in the season, he threw a pass right to the defense and it would have been a pick-six at any other point in the game.
There were also so many other plays throughout the season where the opposing defense had an easy interception but simply dropped it, so it could have been much worse than it was.