5 Atlanta Falcons who robbed the team blind in 2023
These five players played the Atlanta Falcons in 2023 with their poor performances
1. Arthur Smith - HC
I don't care how bad the quarterbacks played for the Atlanta Falcons, Arthur Smith's scheme was horrendous. Go watch the route combinations and the play sequencing—it was the worst in the NFL.
With so much talent, Smith had zero excuse not to lead at least an average offense. While they were able to move the ball, they weren't able to score touchdowns and that is ultimately what matters.
The play-calling Arthur Smith was tagged as a coach who would lead his offense to success in the redzone. That has been anything but the case and it resulted in him losing his job.
If the Falcons had a better offensive scheme they would have made the playoffs.