5 Atlanta Falcons who should be cut after Preseason week 1
By Nick Halden
1. Chris Blair
Yes, Blair had a nice redemption moment thanks to Atlanta Falcons rookie Michael Penix Jr. It was the longest play of the night for the Falcons and Blair finished as Atlanta's leading receiver. This is hardly an accomplishment when you look at the stat sheet and consider the other contributors that Blair was up against.
Despite the very nice play, it is time for the Falcons to move on and attempt to improve their depth at the position. Blair's early fumble cannot be looked past. He isn't talented enough to keep on this roster without a huge preseason and one big play doesn't wipe away an equally big mistake.
What was so concerning about the fumble was how it happened. The hit wasn't particularly violent or in such a way that should have prevented the receiver from protecting the football. It was as if Blair made the catch and rolled the ball to the defenders at first contact.
Ball security is everything in this league and unfortunately, it is an unforgiving one. With the injury to Rondale Moore, the Falcons cannot afford to waste their time at the position. Blair's reps can go to a player who has a real chance of making the final roster.