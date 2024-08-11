5 Atlanta Falcons who should be cut after Preseason week 1
By Nick Halden
2. Taylor Heinicke
This one is obvious based on who the Falcons have at the position already. When the Falcons drafted Michael Penix Jr. the writing was on the wall for the veteran quarterback. Though this move should have been made at the end of the regular season in the offseason.
Why the Falcons opted to rework the veteran's deal and bring him back only to sign Cousins and draft Penix is odd. It isn't as if finding a quarterback with Heinicke's ceiling is difficult. As easy as it is to root for the underdog story, Heinicke remains a very limited starter and a middle-of-the-road backup.
Friday's game showed why the team is moving on. Starting with the snap that resulted in a Miami touchdown and ending with a myriad of errant throws it is time to turn the page on Heinicke. The Falcons should go ahead and cut the veteran.
This allows the quarterback to find a new landing spot where he has a real chance to compete for a backup role. Penix is this team's future and their current option behind Kirk Cousins. That isn't going to change and Friday's game simply drove this home.