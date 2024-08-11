5 Atlanta Falcons who should be cut after Preseason week 1
By Nick Halden
3. James Washington
The Atlanta Falcons needed to cut two receivers speaks to their great lack of depth. A starting trio of Drake London, Darnell Mooney, and Ray-Ray McCloud is very exciting. However, who is on this roster that you believe can turn into a solid 4th option?
If your answer is Washington it is the rookie Casey and not the veteran James. The veteran pass catcher didn't catch a single ball on Friday night and looked to be a step slow. Add in when the veteran made it out onto the field and the writing is on the wall.
The Falcons should go ahead and part ways with the veteran and attempt to bring someone else in. Whether it is Richie James, Michael Thomas, Julio Jones, or Hunter Renfrow there are far more interesting fits remaining on the market.
The former Steeler was a contributor in Pittsburgh before falling out of the rotation in Dallas. One preseason game in and it is easy to see why the Cowboys were so ready to turn the page. The veteran appeared slow and didn't appear to be capable of stepping into a contributing role. It is time for the team to move on and find other answers.