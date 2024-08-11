5 Atlanta Falcons who should be cut after Preseason week 1
By Nick Halden
4. Nathan Rourke
Rourke had one great moment for the Falcons when he was attempting to lead a late comeback. Scrambling for a key first down and putting Atlanta right on the doorstep of scoring. Two missed throws later and Rourke finished 3/13 for 37 yards.
It is difficult to miss that many throws even in the preseason. Atlanta can't move forward with Heinicke but it appears Rourke isn't an ideal emergency option either. In some ways, this truly doesn't matter. Considering the fact if Atlanta's third option is forced into action their season is already over.
Still, you would like to have a player who is at least capable of completing simple passes in meaningless games. The Falcons opting to cut both Heinicke and Rourke and bring in another option makes complete sense.
There are still veteran arms left in free agency who could be looking for a roster spot. Or the Falcons could look to wait it out and improve the position when roster cuts happen closer to the regular season. Regardless, the games that Rourke and Heinicke both had demand the team move on and give both players a fresh start. It is hard to believe they can't get better at the position by making almost any move.