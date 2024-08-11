5 Atlanta Falcons who should be cut after Preseason week 1
By Nick Halden
5. Carlos Washington Jr.
It seems it was an unfortunate night for anyone with the last name of Washington on this roster. The Atlanta running back had a handful of frustrating moments that could have the Falcons ready to move on. You have a rookie back who offered better production and should be a more interesting roster option.
Avery Williams could serve as depth at the position as well as handling kick returns and serving as emergency secondary depth. The path for Washington to make the roster is already very difficult. Add in a bad game like this and it is all but decided.
It isn't going to be difficult to go out and add a player of his ability if the depth is needed. Tyler Allgeier and Bijan Robinson are going to be doing all of the heavy lifting. Allow Williams and the rookie to serve as depth at the position.
To be completely fair to Washington the back wasn't helped by vanilla run schemes and poor blocking. However, the lost yardage and inability to fight past the first defender were far too glaring to ignore. Atlanta should move on from Washington with plenty of depth already at its position.