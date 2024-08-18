5 Atlanta Falcons who should be cut after Preseason week 2
By Nick Halden
1. Taylor Heinicke
The version of Taylor Heinicke who started for Washington in a playoff game and went toe-to-toe with Tom Brady seems to be long gone. Why the Falcons re-worked the veteran's deal and brought him back this season remains a mystery. It made a level of sense when the Falcons first signed Kirk Cousins.
Having Heinicke as a backup who was familiar with the roster could be explained. There was also the thought that without Arthur Smith calling plays he would improve. After drafting Penix and watching Heinicke in camp and preseason this perspective has completely changed.
It is time for the Falcons to go ahead and move on from the veteran. Give Heinicke his best chance to find a new landing spot and time to make a roster. Keeping a player that expensive as your third quarterback isn't an option even if Heinicke would accept the role.
Taylor's level of play with third and fourth-string players is telling of exactly what Atlanta was up against last season. Yes, there have been a handful of plays made but the consistency simply isn't there. The Falcons would be better served to go ahead and move off Heinicke even if it means bringing in another arm to keep Cousins and Penix off the field.