5 Atlanta Falcons who should be cut after Preseason week 2
By Nick Halden
2. John FitzPatrick
The take on the former Georgia Bulldog has completely flipped compared to last week's action. It is time for the Falcons to move on from a player who often looks lost on the field. At 6'7 it is easy to fall in love with the hypothetical of a huge target who is a very willing blocker and can be used as a surprise weapon and depth.
While this still could prove to be the case due to Atlanta's lack of depth behind Pitts it seems increasingly doubtful. If the season were to start today FitzPatrick shouldn't make this roster. The biggest thing that stood out against the Ravens was a feel for the routes and an understanding of where he was on the field.
There is a grading curve for Atlanta's atrocious quarterback play. However, even with this factored in there isn't an unbiased argument that FitzPatrick deserves to make the roster after this performance. The complete opposite of last game's sentiments and perhaps FitzPatrick finds a way to change this again in the team's final preseason action. For now, it appears the tight end is going to be on the outside looking in as a probable practice squad piece.