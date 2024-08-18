5 Atlanta Falcons who should be cut after Preseason week 2
By Nick Halden
3. John Paddock
Those who have watched every Atlanta Falcons preseason snaps are being given plenty of flashbacks to last year's quarterback play. A week after watching Rourke and Heinicke struggle the trend continued this time for Heinicke and Paddock.
Atlanta just needed to see a flash from the quarterback to argue he is a great third option. For Atlanta, the ideal third quarterback is a project player. Someone who isn't going to be a threat to Penix or Cousins but could be developed into a reliable backup.
Paddock had a handful of nice moments but consistently looked rattled and not to be on the same page with his receivers. The Falcons cut Paddock two weeks ago to add Rourke only to reverse the move after their first preseason action.
The team needs a quarterback to eat preseason snaps and that has been a combination of Rourke, Paddock, and Heinicke. None of the three have given reason to argue they are deserving of the final quarterback spot. With a handful of veterans still sitting in free agency the Falcons could look to add to the position this week. Paddock didn't give the team enough reason to believe they made the right choice bringing him back.