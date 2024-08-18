5 Atlanta Falcons who should be cut after Preseason week 2
By Nick Halden
4. Carlos Washington Jr.
This is less about anything Washington has done wrong and more about the potential of rookie back Jace McClellan. Jace was impressive in his second game with Atlanta and was the only reason the team had a chance to pull off a comeback win. His late big runs made him Atlanta's leading rusher and should answer who gets the final spot at the position.
Tyler Allgeier and Bijan Robinson are getting all of the carries unless there is an injury or garbage time. This depth battle is all about preparing for possible injury and development moving forward. No matter which back wins the role it is going to be a bench position.
Washington has done a lot of good things, however, the investment and ceiling for Jace are both higher. Considering the pick Atlanta spent on the back and the flashes we have seen in camp it is time to move on from the older option and give Jace the role.
It is a tough depth decision but an obvious move for a team that is unlikely to feature either player. This game earned Jace a role and should push Washington out of a roster spot.