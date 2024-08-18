5 Atlanta Falcons who should be cut after Preseason week 2
By Nick Halden
5. James Washington
The former Steelers receiver doesn't look to be a player capable of making an impact in Atlanta's offense. With the loss of Rondale Moore the Falcons have brought in two players to attempt to replace the lost depth. The second has already been lost due to injury, Washington was the first and remains underwhelming.
It is hard to find any argument the Falcons don't need to go ahead and cut the former Steeler. Add another veteran or free agent to compete with Casey Washington and Chris Blair for the final depth roles. Due to his value on special teams, it seems Hodge likely has a spot locked up as well.
There isn't a path for the veteran to make his way on the Atlanta roster with anything short of a great preseason. Thus far it is easy to forget he has been on the field unable to make an impact in what snaps he has been a part of.
Atlanta's one weakness remains questionable depth at multiple positions. This includes receiver where the team would be wise to attempt to make a move in the next two weeks. Whether it is signing a free agent or adding a surprise roster cut after the three starters there are only question marks.