5 Atlanta Falcons who should be fighting for their jobs in Week 1
By Nick Halden
1. Kaleb McGary
When the Atlanta Falcons had to put tackle Storm Norton into the lineup last season due to injury the right tackle did well. Kaleb McGary followed a great 2022 season with a very inconsistent and frustrating year. Often in pass protection, it appeared the tackle simply forgot why he was on the field directing the traffic directly to the quarterback.
This season's margin for mistakes is going to be far smaller. You have a quarterback coming off season-ending Achilles surgery who was less than mobile before the injury. If last year's level of play continues it wouldn't be shocking to see the tackle benched at some point.
After paying McGary based on an outlier year the team is unable to move on just yet. However, protecting your highly-paid veteran quarterback is far more important and will give Norton a chance if McGary cannot show a consistent level of stability.
The rest of Atlanta's offensive line looks to be among the league's best with Chris Lindstrom, Jakes Matthews, Drew Dalman, and Matthew Bergeron all establishing themselves as reliable options. McGary is the one question mark and one Atlanta will keep a close eye on as the season starts facing four teams with a solid pass rush.