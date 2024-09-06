5 Atlanta Falcons who should be fighting for their jobs in Week 1
By Nick Halden
2. Ray-Ray McCloud
Based on salaries and experience there is no questioning Atlanta's first two receivers. Drake London is set for a breakout season finally playing with a capable quarterback in an offense that will throw the ball consistently. Darnell Mooney was highly paid to come to Atlanta and be the third receiving option behind London and Kyle Pitts.
After this trio who earns targets and playing time is completely up in the air. In Zac Robinson's offense, the receiver rotation is going to be consistent and give a handful of players a chance to grab the third spot. For now, this role has gone to McCloud starting the season as the team's third receiver and offering a deep threat that will allow London and Pitts to work the intermediate.
While the speedster appears to be a solid fit for Atlanta he is going to consistently be playing for his job early on. Rookie Casey Washington and veteran KhaDarel Hodge will both be looking to play their way into more consistent roles.
McCloud is the best fit on the roster for the third receiver role but is far from proven. The receiver is going to need a big moment early on to help lock down his role as a surprise contributor.