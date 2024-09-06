5 Atlanta Falcons who should be fighting for their jobs in Week 1
By Nick Halden
3. Mike Hughes
There is a very good reason that Mike Hughes was looked at as one of Atlanta's possible offseason cuts. During the 2023 season, Hughes filled a number of roles but didn't play any of them at a high level. Add in the fact that rookie Clark Phillips had a surprise breakout season and it seemed the veteran wouldn't factor into the team's future plans.
After the loss of Jeff Okudah and a lack of moves at the position this completely changed. Not only was Hughes back into the new coaching staff's plans but he won back a starting role. Hughes is the second corner behind A.J. Terrell with Dee Alford expected to be the nickel.
It is a surprising lineup and one that Clark Phillips is going to consistently challenge. Hughes does have the benefit of Justin Simmons and Jessie Bates playing behind him. However, with Terrell on the other side, he is still going to be consistently challenged.
His level of play against Russell Wilson, Jalen Hurts, and Patrick Mahomes in the first three weeks of the season will be telling. Is Hughes' career on a comeback or is this just a poor decision from the coaching staff?