5 Atlanta Falcons who should be fighting for their jobs in Week 1
By Nick Halden
4. Arnold Ebiketie
The young Atlanta Falcons pass rusher is entering his third season and has shown impressive growth Last year's production level is projected to result in double-digit sacks if Ebiketie was given starting reps.
The concerns have been well-covered for the Atlanta pass rusher with his ability to set the edge and finish plays being at the top of the list. Even if the trend holds and Ebiketie does get to the quarterback with regularity it won't matter if he can't marginally improve as a run defender and playing his role.
Lorenzo Carter has been named a starter with the addition of Matthew Judon, Carter is the complete opposite. An extremely reliable and stable starting option that simply can't get to the quarterback. If the Falcons could only combine the two player's skill sets they would have a great duo of edge rushers.
For now, however, they are left hoping that Judon remains healthy and Ebiketie shows growth in year three. If the young pass rusher can show growth as a run defender his role will be safe. If Ebiketie is the same player as last season, Lorenzo Carter could force his way back into the starting lineup long term, and with Atlanta looking at other rotational options.