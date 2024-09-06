5 Atlanta Falcons who should be fighting for their jobs in Week 1
By Nick Halden
5. Troy Andersen
Losing your starting role to injury is very common in this league and could happen this season for Atlanta. Yes, Andersen is listed as Atlanta's starter and will begin the season in the lineup. This is despite Nate Landman filling in and quickly making a name for himself last season. Landman is still expected to play a role, but it appears that Andersen is going to be back in the starting lineup.
How Atlanta will manage this position is still very much in the air. With Raheem Morris changing the defensive system how the rotation will play out is still very much up in the air.
Landman played well enough in 2023 to win the starting job and give the Falcons confidence in his development moving forward. This hasn't changed even with Andersen's return. If the starter isn't sharp and consistent it wouldn't be at all surprising to see Landman on the field more often.
Atlanta having so few players facing serious questions speaks to the job that Terry Fontenot and Raheem Morris have done this offseason. While it is far from perfect this is a greatly improved roster that gives every reason to believe this is the season Atlanta's playoff drought finally ends.