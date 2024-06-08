5 Atlanta Falcons who turned heads early on during OTAs
By Nick Halden
1. Kirk Cousins
The Atlanta Falcons veteran quarterback is turning heads based simply on how fast he has recovered. While there is still the major hurdle of being cleared for contact everything is rolling in the right direction. Cousins missed much of the 2023 season but did manage to play deep into October.
Kirk already being on the field and tossing the ball as crisply as he has been is impressive. Add in the fact he seems to be moving around well and it would be surprising if Cousins isn't ready named the starter by week one. Aside from the injury, Kirk Cousins is making an impression as well with his leadership and ability.
After two years of Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder having a franchise quarterback is going to be a shock. Even the final season of Matt Ryan was defined by a lack of targets and an inability to protect the veteran.
It has been three years since the quarterback position has had this much excitement. Kirk Cousins is impressively accurate and is building chemistry with Atlanta's best weapons. Despite adding Penix, OTAs left no doubt about who is Atlanta's primary option. Kirk Cousins is the ultimate professional and a perfect fit for Atlanta.