5 Atlanta Falcons who turned heads early on during OTAs
By Nick Halden
2. Raheem Morris
It is hard to watch how Morris leads and not come away impressed with the head coach. How he talks to the media, manages criticism, and answers tough questions all standout. A large part of this is due to Arthur Smith. Smith's inability to handle the media was arguably what helped lead to his downfall in Atlanta.
While the quarterback mismanagement and playcalling are far better reasons, the handling of the media did contribute. Smith treated questions with contempt acting as if he were above it all and irritated by the process.
For Morris, the complete opposite is true the same passion and energy he brings to the field translates into his media sessions. Raheem continues to show why he won the head coach position and why the Falcons might have found a long-term answer.
It is easy to sense the changes in Atlanta even in OTAs and media sessions. Raheem Morris understands the gravity of this chance after being set up for failure in Tampa. He has more than put in the time to earn a second chance and that energy and drive to win shows up. Raheem Morris was the right answer for Atlanta and that continues to show.