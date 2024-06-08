5 Atlanta Falcons who turned heads early on during OTAs
By Nick Halden
3. Kaden Elliss
It is difficult for a defender to stand out in OTA's with the lack of physicality. However, what stood out about Elliss was less his play and more so how the team views him moving forward. Elliss was the one constant in the second level of the defense.
Atlanta opted to have Nate Landman and Troy Andersen share snaps. This isn't surprising when you consider the surprise production of Landman and the positive impact on the defense. Troy Andersen had a similar surprise path into the lineup and was the expected starter heading into the 2024 season.
With this in mind, Kaden Elliss is the one player in the unit who is locked into a starting role with an expected level of production. Elliss was a great fit for Atlanta last season and should be expected to be in a similar role.
However, it wouldn't be surprising to see Atlanta opt to use Kaden as a blitzer far more often. In New Orleans, Elliss had a lot of success getting to the quarterback. Without a clear threat at edge rusher, this ability becomes far more important and something the team might look to lean on early in the season.