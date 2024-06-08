5 Atlanta Falcons who turned heads early on during OTAs
By Nick Halden
4. Kyle Pitts
Kyle Pitts getting targeted in a scoring situation even in OTAs was a shock to the system. Pitts looks far healthier and seems to already be building chemistry with his new quarterback. Kirk Cousins loves the tight-end position and is going to give Kyle plenty of chances throughout the season.
It is easy to forget just how talented the tight end is and the automatic mismatches that he can create. After a great rookie season, Pitts struggled with Mariota and faced a season-ending injury. It was an injury the team made the odd decision of not making it fully public.
The details and impact of the injury bled into next season leaving reason to question effort and ability. As the season wore on it became clear that Pitts was getting healthier but still not back to the player he was before the 2022 injury.
OTAs isn't a full indication of where Pitts is but the chemistry with Cousins and better movement suggest Pitts is close to being back to himself. Kyle Pitts already had his 5th-year option picked up and has the best situation of his career. A breakout season shouldn't be shocking but is expected in 2024.