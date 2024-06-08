5 Atlanta Falcons who turned heads early on during OTAs
By Nick Halden
5. Zac Robinson
How does an OC stand out in OTA's? The answer is simple, look at the players who are being targeted and the headlines being generated. Whether it was pushing the ball to Kyle Pitts or the idea of using Bijan Robinson as your own Christian McCaffrey there is a lot to be excited about.
After three years of Arthur Smith, the idea of a playcaller putting the ball consistently into the hands of Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts is beyond exciting. This doesn't mean the offense will forget Tyler Allgeier or Darnell Mooney.
But rather, they will be utilized properly as forgotten weapons and not as the primary options with better weapons serving as blockers and distractions. Zac Robinson's system is going to be perfect not only for Atlanta's weapons but also for quarterback Kirk Cousins.
This offensive system is going to lean on what the veteran does well and that is already showing up early in the summer. Watching Zac Robinson's game plan early in the season will be telling with a brutal early four-game stretch. Who Robinson fully believes in and wants to build the offense around will be immediately evident with four teams demanding Atlanta's best offensive gameplan.