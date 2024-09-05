5 Atlanta Falcons who will be under the most pressure in Week 1
By Nick Halden
1. Raheem Morris
The Atlanta Falcons head coach understands the pressure and expectations that are on this season. Anything short of winning the division and hosting a close playoff game could be looked at as a failure. Aside from drafting a quarterback in the top ten, all the moves of the offseason suggest a team pushing their chips to the center of the table.
Morris knows that third chances for a head coach position are very rare. After a failed tenure in Tampa long ago the former Rams DC has bounced around the league earning another shot at the position. This week's game has importance as to how the era is going to go in Atlanta.
A loss would seemingly set the Falcons up for a 0-3 hole that is going to be close to impossible to climb out of. Winning this game against Arthur Smith and a banged-up Steelers roster is a must. A loss would put major questions on whether or not Morris was the right decision and what the floor for this Atlanta team could be.
Winning this game sets the tone for a head coach who is going to be at a severe disadvantage each of the next two weeks.