5 Atlanta Falcons who will be under the most pressure in Week 1
By Nick Halden
3. Bijan Robinson
One of the most surprising stories of camp or the offseason was the suggestion Atlanta might use Bijan in a Christian McCaffrey-type role. On its face this isn't a terrible idea for a top-ten pick expected to be a dynamic piece of Atlanta's future.
However, if we are being honest the rookie's debut season didn't live up to expectations. Apart from the quarterback struggles and Arthur Smith's infuriating play calling Robinson does have some responsibility. Whether it was ball security or simply making the wrong decision Robinson was far from perfect.
Drake London is facing very little pressure despite being in the same offense and suffering even more from the quarterback play. This is due to his relentless play style leaving Atlanta confident his production level will shoot up with Kirk Cousins and Zac Robinson.
Tyler Allgeier at times left reason to wonder if Robinson is even the best back on his on roster. There is no questioning Bijan is far more talented but when it comes to production Allgeier was more impressive in his rookie season and is going to continue to earn carries. Can Robinson live up to expectations and gain the bulk of the carries in year two?