5 Atlanta Falcons who will be under the most pressure in Week 1
By Nick Halden
4. Kyle Pitts
Fantasy football has broken many brains as to what a draft bust is or isn't. Yes, Pitts has failed to live up to expectations each of the past two seasons. However, the tight end has never played with an offense this talented and still has shown reason to believe he will figure things out in Atlanta.
Pitts' rookie season saw the target nearly set the rookie receiving record for a tight end despite Matt Ryan running for his life and having no other receiving threats around him. Mariota's poor play and Kyle's injury easily explain the issues in the following season.
An injury that bled over into the next season with the quarterback situation still continuing to get worse. Despite all of this, the pressure is still high on Pitts now that the coaching, quarterback, and injury issues are behind him.
Far more accomplished players were off the board after Kyle Pitts a fact that many will continue to remind Atlanta of until Pitts plays to expectations. All the issues for Pitts are gone and it is time to live up to his draft status and give Kirk Cousins a second elite target to help unlock Atlanta's offense.