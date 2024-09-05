5 Atlanta Falcons who will be under the most pressure in Week 1
By Nick Halden
5. Matthew Judon
Atlanta's outside rush is a one-man band when it comes to proven pass rushers. Judon was traded for at the last minute and brought in to be Atlanta's primary threat to the opposing quarterback. After a season-ending injury in 2023, the pressure is high for Judon to step in and be the instant fix for Atlanta's pass rush.
While the projections even from last season are exciting this is a completely new situation. You no longer have a legendary coach on the sideline managing the defense. There isn't help around you with the best pass rushers on Atlanta's roster after Judon being on the inside.
David Onyemata and Grady Jarrett are going to make life easier but the pressure to start the season off with a sack is on Judon. Atlanta is expecting double-digit sacks and a season that gives them reason to reward the pass rusher with a new deal.
Arnold Ebiketie and Lorenzo Carter as expected to be the other main pieces in Atlanta's outside rush. It wouldn't be surprising if the Falcons get off to a solid start to see the team make a move at the position ahead of this year's trade deadline.