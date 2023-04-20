5 bargain free agents the Atlanta Falcons should sign before NFL Draft
2 of 5
The Atlanta Falcons should sign DL Matt Ioannidis
Matt Ioannidis has been a bargain player his whole career. He was drafted by the Washington Commanders and then played for the Carolina Panthers last year—the Atlanta Falcons should be his next team.
While there isn't much room left on the Falcons' defensive line, I think they should still look to add Ioannidis.
Ioannidis can play over the guard or tackle and bring a lot of power and push up front. Surprisingly, the 310-pound lineman didn't line up much over the center last year (likely because that was Derrick Brown's forte), but I would reckon that he can play any position between the tackles.
He is a versatile and big body on the line who could bring some valuable production to the rotation inside.