5 bargain free agents the Atlanta Falcons should sign before NFL Draft

The Atlanta Falcons should sign WR Kenny Golladay

One of the more strange occurrences over the past couple of years was the cliff that Kenny Golladay went off. Following a great final year in Detroit, Golladay signed a huge contract with the Giants that ended up paying him nearly $1 million per catch. He is a talented player that has the size the Atlanta Falcons could really use.

The Falcons signed Mack Hollins who had a great year but they don't have a clear number-two receiver. While I am definitely not saying Golladay is a number-two receiver after having a year in which he hardly saw the field with a team that didn't have much else at the position, he still has the talent and potential to be that.

Adding Kenny Golladay plus a receiver on day two would be a good plan for a team that relies so much on the running game.

