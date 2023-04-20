5 bargain free agents the Atlanta Falcons should sign before NFL Draft
The Atlanta Falcons should sign ILB Zach Cunningham
Next to not addressing the left guard position, it has been surprising to see no moves being made at the inside linebacker position for the Atlanta Falcons.
There are still talks that they are looking to bring back Rashaan Evans, as they should, but if they cannot reach an agreement then they should turn their sights on former second-round pick Zach Cunningham.
Cunningham was randomly released from the Texans in 2021 and took his talents to Tennessee for the remainder of that season and this past season. Now, he is available for the taking and the Falcons should be calling. He may not have Deion Jones' athleticism but he can still be a decent coverage player and can be a good run defender.
He is a good consolation prize for the Atlanta Falcons if they cannot bring back Rashaan Evans.