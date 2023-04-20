5 bargain free agents the Atlanta Falcons should sign before NFL Draft
The Atlanta Falcons should sign C Connor McGovern
Should we really be convinced that Drew Dalman is the best center option for the Atlanta Falcons moving forward?
I am not sure he is. He is a good scheme fit but he struggles big time when he has to block big nose tackles. If I was game-planning against the Falcons, I would line a 320-pound body over Dalman every play.
If Matt Hennessy is going to play left guard, then the Falcons, at the very least, need to bring in another center. Connor McGovern has spent a couple of seasons in a LaFleur offense, meaning he can be a good zone-blocking center.
He has been solid for New York for a few seasons; the Atlanta Falcons need to pounce on him soon.
