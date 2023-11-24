5 Bargains the Atlanta Falcons should consider signing
By Nick Halden
1. Jarvis Landry
The Atlanta Falcons under Arthur Smith have never had enough talent or depth at the receiver position. It seems this staff is content to add Kyle Pitt and Drake London and focus on blocking and a speed option. This formula hasn't worked well, and the Falcons have attempted to fix it adding Bryan Edwards or Van Jefferson over the past two years.
It is clear that both moves have failed and Atlanta could use some depth if they are going on a run. The fact that Landry is still a free agent is surprising considering what he has accomplished in his career. Yes, last season with the Saints was tough to watch. However, it was an outlier season for the veteran who should at worst be given a depth spot.
Bring in Jarvis as the third or fourth option at the position and at worst you have a veteran leader. Scotty Miller and Mack Hollins both have failed to live up to expectations often leaving the quarterback without a clear target. Drake London and Kyle Pitts don't need separation to make plays, but it would help if Atlanta had a crafty veteran to rely on during key downs.